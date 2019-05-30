Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 near Kabul academy

Toggle Menu
A ministry statement says a soldier noticed a suspicious person and approached him, causing the attacker to detonate his explosives near the Mashal Fahim academy.

An Afghan security forces member stands guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Source: REUTERS)

Afghan authorities say a suicide bomber targeting a military academy in the capital of Kabul has killed at least six people.

The Interior Ministry says six others were wounded in the bombing on Thursday. A ministry statement says a soldier noticed a suspicious person and approached him, causing the attacker to detonate his explosives near the Mashal Fahim academy.

Ferdus Faramarz, the spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says police are trying to get more details about the bombing in western Kabul.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but insurgents have targeted this academy in the past. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and have staged large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital.

