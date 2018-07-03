Afghan official: Bomb targeting NATO tanks kills two civilians

An Afghan official says a suicide car bombing that targeted a NATO convoy has killed two civilians in eastern Logar province. Shah Poor Ahmadzai, spokesman for the province’s police chief, said the bomb attack in the provincial capital yesterday evening killed a woman and a child and wounded three other women.

Ahmadzai said the NATO armored tanks were damaged in the blast. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone interview with AP and said five US soldiers were killed.

The police spokesman, however, said there were no casualties in the NATO convoy.

