Afghan official: Bomb targeting NATO tanks kills two civilians

Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Shah Poor Ahmadzai, spokesman for the province's police chief, said the bomb attack in the provincial capital yesterday evening killed a woman and a child and wounded three other women.

By: AP | Kabul | Published: July 3, 2018 2:50:51 pm
An Afghan official says a suicide car bombing that targeted a NATO convoy has killed two civilians in eastern Logar province. Shah Poor Ahmadzai, spokesman for the province’s police chief, said the bomb attack in the provincial capital yesterday evening killed a woman and a child and wounded three other women.

Ahmadzai said the NATO armored tanks were damaged in the blast. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone interview with AP and said five US soldiers were killed.

The police spokesman, however, said there were no casualties in the NATO convoy.

