Afghan government to Taliban: ‘Join us in peace’

Afghanistan’s government is using its platform at the UN General Assembly to send a message to Taliban insurgents: “Join us in peace, or we will continue to fight.”

Advertising

National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib spoke Monday, two days after Afghans voted in a presidential election roiled by violence, Taliban threats and allegations of mismanagement and abuse.

Results aren’t due for weeks.

Mohib says that young Afghan leaders have embraced democratic values, but that “uncertainty lies with those who stand in the way of peace.”

The Taliban control or hold sway over roughly half the country. They warned voters not to participate in the election.

Advertising

US-Taliban peace talks, aimed at ending America’s longest war, collapsed earlier this month.

The Afghan government had been sidelined in the talks, as the Taliban see it as a US puppet.