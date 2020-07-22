Afghan girl shoots dead two Taliban men who killed her parents

Gul, believed to be aged between 14 and 16, and her younger brother had been taken to a safer place, the report said. (Source: Twitter) Gul, believed to be aged between 14 and 16, and her younger brother had been taken to a safer place, the report said. (Source: Twitter)

An Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban terrorists and wounded several more after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them, news agency AFP reported. The fighters had stormed the family home in the village of Griwa last week because the teenager’s father was a government supporter.

The girl, identified as Qamar Gul, took the family’s AK-47 assault rifle and shot dead the two. Gul, believed to be aged between 14 and 16, and her younger brother had been taken to a safer place, the report said.

The Taliban were looking for her father, who was the village chief, local police head Habiburahman Malekzada was quoted by AFP as saying. When his wife resisted, the Taliban terrorists killed the couple outside their home, he added. “Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” Malekzada was quoted further by the agency.

Later several other terrorists came to attack Gul’s house but were expelled by the locals.

Photos of Gul were shared on social media, where she was described as a hero.

Earlier this year, the US and Taliban signed an agreement for “Bringing Peace to Afghanistan”, which will enable the US and NATO to withdraw troops in the next 14 months.

