Jabar Qahraman, Afghan election candidate, killed in explosion in campaign office

Jabar Qahraman was killed in his office today. (File Photo/AnwariMusa/twitter) Jabar Qahraman was killed in his office today. (File Photo/AnwariMusa/twitter)

Jabar Qahraman, an election candidate in the southern province in Afghanistan, was killed in his campaign office on Wednesday after explosives kept under his sofa blew up.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Jabar Qahraman, who was running for the southern province of Helmand, a stronghold for the militant group, reported AFP. Another seven were wounded in the blast.

Afghanistan witnessed a string of attacks ahead of the October 20 parliamentary elections. Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded in the months leading up to the long-delayed ballot. At least ten candidates, including Qahraman, have died so far, most of them murdered in targeted killings. The Taliban has warned candidates to withdraw from the ballot, which it has vowed to attack, reported AFP.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd