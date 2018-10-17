Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Jabar Qahraman, Afghan election candidate, killed in explosion in campaign office

Jabar Qahraman, Afghan election candidate, killed in explosion in campaign office

Afghanistan blast: Qahraman, candidate from from Helmand province was killed while in office in Lashkargha city. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 11:57:27 am
Jabar Qahraman was killed in his office today. (File Photo/AnwariMusa/twitter)
Related News

Jabar Qahraman, an election candidate in the southern province in Afghanistan, was killed in his campaign office on Wednesday after explosives kept under his sofa blew up.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Jabar Qahraman, who was running for the southern province of Helmand, a stronghold for the militant group, reported AFP. Another seven were wounded in the blast.

Afghanistan witnessed a string of attacks ahead of the October 20 parliamentary elections. Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded in the months leading up to the long-delayed ballot. At least ten candidates, including Qahraman, have died so far, most of them murdered in targeted killings. The Taliban has warned candidates to withdraw from the ballot, which it has vowed to attack, reported AFP.

 

 

 

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement