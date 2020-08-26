Afghan actor-director Saba Sahar shot at in Kabul

Sahar is a vocal advocate for women’s rights and works closely with the country’s interior ministry. Sahar has also been trained as a police officer. (Reuters)

Actor and director Saba Sahar was left injured Tuesday after three gunmen opened fire on her car in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. The 44-year-old actor, who is known as one of the country’s first female directors, was immediately taken to hospital, BBC reported.

Sahar’s husband Emal Zaki said that he heard gunshots within five minutes of her leaving their home, located in the west of Kabul, to go to work. The actor allegedly made a phone call to inform her husband that she had been shot in the stomach, soon after the incident occurred.

“I reached the scene and found them all wounded,” he recalled during an interview with BBC. “She received first-aid and we transferred her to the emergency hospital and then to the police hospital.”

Apart from the actor, there were four other people in the car — two bodyguards, a driver and a child. While the bodyguards were also shot, the driver and child escaped unharmed. Sahar was taken to the hospital, where she underwent a successful operation, according to Zaki.

Condemning the attack, human rights organisation Amnesty International pointed out that there has been an “extremely worrying” rise in attacks on actors and activists in the country in recent years, BBC reported.

Sahar is a renowned actor, director and activist in Afghanistan. She has earned tremendous praise for her films and TV shows, which mostly explore themes of justice and corruption — including ‘Commissioner Amanullah’, ‘The Law’, ‘Passing the Rainbow’ and ‘Kabul Dream Factory’, among others.

She is a vocal advocate for women’s rights and works closely with the country’s interior ministry. Sahar has also been trained as a police officer.

