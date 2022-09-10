Aer Lingus check-in and boarding at Dublin hit by IT glitch

Aer Lingus confirmed on Saturday that connection problems in its reservation systems were impacting check-in and boarding processes at Dublin Airport.

“This may cause some delay and disruption to our services over the coming hours. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period. We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible,” the Irish airline, which is owned by London-listed IAG, said.

Dublin Airport earlier flagged the IT issues facing Aer Lingus, saying that other airlines were not impacted.