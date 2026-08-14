Two UAE oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz as US warns Iran of more pressure

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS FILE)

Two oil tankers operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, escalating concerns over the safety of commercial shipping through the key energy route.

ADNOC said no one was injured and that the situation had been brought under control. The United Arab Emirates blamed Iran for the attacks, while Tehran did not immediately respond.

Separately, the United States said it could maintain its naval blockade of Iran indefinitely and announced plans to intensify economic pressure on the country.

What happened to the two tankers?

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said two vessels suffered minor damage after being attacked by drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It did not identify the vessels, but the incident appeared to involve the two ADNOC tankers, according to reports.