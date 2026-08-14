Two UAE oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz as US warns Iran of more pressure

Two oil tankers operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, escalating concerns over the safety of commercial shipping through the key energy route.
ADNOC said no one was injured and that the situation had been brought under control. The United Arab Emirates blamed Iran for the attacks, while Tehran did not immediately respond.
Separately, the United States said it could maintain its naval blockade of Iran indefinitely and announced plans to intensify economic pressure on the country.
What happened to the two tankers?
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said two vessels suffered minor damage after being attacked by drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It did not identify the vessels, but the incident appeared to involve the two ADNOC tankers, according to reports.
The UAE Foreign Ministry called the attacks a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations’ principles of freedom of navigation and accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps of using the strait for economic coercion.
“Targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security,” the ministry said.
Shipping traffic falls sharply
Transit through the Strait of Hormuz appeared to have nearly stopped on Friday following the latest attacks.
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According to ship-tracking company Kpler, nine vessels crossed the waterway on Thursday, up from five on Wednesday but below the August daily average of 12.
No crossings were visible early on Friday, although some ships may have travelled with their transponders switched off. Before the war began in February, more than 130 ships crossed the strait each day.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to escalate military strikes against Iran. Earlier this week, however, he suggested that he would rely on economic measures rather than military action.
Why it matters for India
India has also faced disruptions to LNG supplies from Qatar, with Petronet LNG saying this week that there was still no clarity on September shipments. The company said Qatar’s force majeure had affected 56 cargoes so far, while India has been looking to suppliers including the US, Oman, Nigeria and Angola to bridge the gap.
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