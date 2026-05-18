US reaches $275 million settlement with Adani Enterprises over alleged Iran sanctions violations

In relief for Adani Enterprises, the US Department of Treasury on Monday said that it has agreed to settle the company’s potential civil liability for ​32 apparent violations of US sanctions ⁠on Iran for $275 million settlement, Reuters reported.

In a statement, US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Adani Enterprises had bought liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from a Dubai based trader which alleged to supply Iraq ad Oman’s gas, however, the it had originated from Iran.

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Meanwhile, a civil lawsuit, filed separately against Gautam Adani was settled by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an alleged scheme of bribing Indian government officials, court records showed, Reuters reported.