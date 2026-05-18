US reaches $275 million settlement with Adani Enterprises over alleged Iran sanctions violations

Meanwhile, a civil lawsuit, filed separately against Gautam Adani was settled by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an alleged scheme of bribing Indian government officials.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 18, 2026 09:18 PM IST
adani, adani enterprises, gautam adaniAdani Enterprises had bought shipments ​of liquefied petroleum gas from a ​Dubai-based trader.
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In relief for Adani Enterprises, the US Department of Treasury on Monday said that it has agreed to settle the company’s potential civil liability for ​32 apparent violations of US sanctions ⁠on Iran for $275 million settlement, Reuters reported.

In a statement, US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Adani Enterprises had bought liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from a Dubai based trader which alleged to supply Iraq ad Oman’s gas, however, the it had originated from Iran.

Also Read | SEC, Adanis move for consent judgments in Adani Green Bond issue

Meanwhile, a civil lawsuit, filed separately against Gautam Adani was settled by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an alleged scheme of bribing Indian government officials, court records showed, Reuters reported.

However, the SEC settlement is subject to court approval. The report added that US Justice Department is also planning to drop criminal fraud charges against Adani, who has promised to invest $10 billion in American economy.

The prosecutors in US had charged Adani for allegedly paying bribes to the tune of $265 million to Indian government officials so that Adani group of companies could win approval to develop India’s largest solar power plant, the report stated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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