scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating sign at the Metropolitan Police's headquarters in central London.

Activists of "Just Stop Oil" glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London, Britain October 14, 2022. (Just Stop Oil/Handout via REUTERS)

Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery.

Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating sign at the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters in central London. The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court during two brief hearings Saturday.

Demonstrators from climate change protest groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, staged a series of protests in London on Friday.

Just Stop Oil said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the Van Gogh oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the pair didn’t damage the oil painting, which was covered by a glass protective case, but damage was caused to the frame.

The painting, one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s, was cleaned and returned to its place in the National Gallery on Friday afternoon.

District judge Tan Irkam released the women on bail on condition that they don’t have paint or adhesive substances on them in a public place.

Advertisement

Police said they made some 28 arrests in relation to Friday’s protests, and 25 others were bailed pending further investigation.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, activists glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:53:04 pm
Next Story

Man United player Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement