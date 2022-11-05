scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest

A man and a woman attached themselves to Goya's "La Maja Vestida" (The Clothed Maja) and his "La Maja Desnuda" (The Naked Maja), and painted "+1.5 C" on the wall between the two works, video footage showed.

Climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion stick themselves to Goya's paintings "Las maja naked" and "La maja ropa" to alert about the climate emergency in Madrid, Spain November 5, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (FuturoVegetal/via REUTERS)

Climate activists glued themselves to the frames of two world-famous paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya in Madrid’s Prado museum on Saturday, the latest in a string of protests targeting artworks across Europe.

A man and a woman attached themselves to Goya’s “La Maja Vestida” (The Clothed Maja) and his “La Maja Desnuda” (The Naked Maja), and painted “+1.5 C” on the wall between the two works, video footage showed.

Also read |What is worth more, art or life? — is not the question

Campaign group Futuro Vegetal said its members carried out the protest.

“Last week the UN recognised the impossibility of keeping us below the limit of 1.5 Celsius (agreed at the 2016 Paris climate agreement). We need change now,” it wrote on Twitter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons

Groups of climate activists have mounted a series of similar protest in recent weeks in the build-up to next week’s COP27 climate change conference in Egypt.

Also read |Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Protesters tried to glue themselves to the glass covering Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” in The Hague and others threw soup over Van Gogh’s “The Sower” in Rome and one of his Sunflowers paintings in London. Both of those works were also covered.

The Prado said its paintings had not been damaged, but staff would have to repair the wall between the two works which were created at the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries.

Advertisement
Also read |Climate protesters splatter Van Gogh in Rome with pea soup

“We condemn the use of the museum as a place to make a political protest of any kind,” the gallery added.

Police said two people had been arrested.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 09:17:01 pm
Next Story

I-League winner to be promoted to ISL next season: AIFF

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement