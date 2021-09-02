Abu Dhabi scraps mandatory quarantine rule for fully vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving at the Abu Dhabi international airport will be exempted from quarantine, as per the revised rules issues by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The updated travel procedures will come into effect from September 5 and will require travellers to present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All travellers must also take a PCR test on arrival in Abu Dhabi, the city government’s media office said on its Twitter handle.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/TK12LrQjr1 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green list destinations, which include Australia, Canada, China and Germany among other countries, will be required to take an RT-PCR test on Day 6, if they are still in the Emirate.

Fully inoculated travellers arriving from all other countries will have to get tested on Day 4 and Day 8, if staying in UAE.

Unvaccinated visitors, including those exempted from vaccination, and arriving from countries on the green list, will have to take tests on Days 6 and 9, without the need to quarantine. However, unvaccinated visitors from all other countries will be required to undergo quarantine for 10 days and a PCR test on Day 9.

Last week, authorities in the UAE had temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days. Etihad Airways made this announcement in response to a query by a passenger whether an Indian citizen holding a US visa can fly to Abu Dhabi and get visa-on-arrival and travel to Dubai without quarantine.

Meanwhile, Khaleej Times had reported last month that Dubai residence visa holders can travel from India to Dubai if they have the necessary approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and can produce negative Covid test results. These are the only two requirements that travellers are required to fulfil. Their vaccination status will not be taken into account by airline representatives at check-in counters.