US-Iran war: Indian, Pakistani nationals killed in Abu Dhabi after being hit by debris from intercepted ballistic missile, says UAE

An Indian national and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris fell from an intercepted ballistic missile amid the US-Israel’s war with Iran in West Asia, UAE’s media office said on Thursday.
In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi media office wrote, “In the context of the ongoing follow-up to the previously announced incident resulting from the fall of debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality.”
The media office in the statement added that three people were injured in the incident who were of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality.
في إطار المتابعة المستمرة للحادث الذي تم الإعلان عنه سابقا والناجم عن سقوط شظايا إثر الاعتراض الناجح لصاروخ باليستي من قبل الدفاعات الجوية حيث أسفر عن مقتل شخصين من الجنسية الباكستانية و الهندية، وتعرض ثلاث أشخاص لإصابات تتراوح ما بين البليغة والمتوسطة من الجنسية الإماراتية،…— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 26, 2026
According to UAE’s Ministry of Defence, the country’s air defences intercepted missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Thursday morning.
Abu Dhabi’s authorities urged the public to closely monitor the situation and obtain information solely from official sources.
The UAE’s total death toll, after the latest Abu Dhabi incident, from missile and UAV debris has reached 11 since the war in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran started, Gulf News reported. A total of 166 people have been injured in UAE across multiple incidents, the report added.
US President Donald Trump earlier threatened Tehran to “get serious soon” on negotiating a deal to end the war. Trump’s Truth Social post comes a day after the Republican leader said a deal to end the war is near, despite Tehran’s dismissal of Washington’s 15-point ceasefire plan.
“The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’,” Trump wrote.