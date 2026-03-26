US-Iran war: Indian, Pakistani nationals killed in Abu Dhabi after being hit by debris from intercepted ballistic missile, says UAE

Plumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/ File)

An Indian national and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris fell from an intercepted ballistic missile amid the US-Israel’s war with Iran in West Asia, UAE’s media office said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi media office wrote, “In the context of the ongoing follow-up to the previously announced incident resulting from the fall of debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality.”