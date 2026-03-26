US-Iran war: Indian, Pakistani nationals killed in Abu Dhabi after being hit by debris from intercepted ballistic missile, says UAE

The media office in the statement added that three people were injured in the incident who were of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 26, 2026 06:13 PM IST First published on: Mar 26, 2026 at 05:47 PM IST
iran war, indian national killedPlumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/ File)

An Indian national and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris fell from an intercepted ballistic missile amid the US-Israel’s war with Iran in West Asia, UAE’s media office said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi media office wrote, “In the context of the ongoing follow-up to the previously announced incident resulting from the fall of debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality.”

The media office in the statement added that three people were injured in the incident who were of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality.

According to UAE’s Ministry of Defence, the country’s air defences intercepted missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Thursday morning.

Abu Dhabi’s authorities urged the public to closely monitor the situation and obtain information solely from official sources.

The UAE’s total death toll, after the latest Abu Dhabi incident, from missile and UAV debris has reached 11 since the war in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran started, Gulf News reported. A total of 166 people have been injured in UAE across multiple incidents, the report added.

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Trump threatens Iran ‘to get serious soon’

US President Donald Trump earlier threatened Tehran to “get serious soon” on negotiating a deal to end the war. Trump’s Truth Social post comes a day after the Republican leader said a deal to end the war is near, despite Tehran’s dismissal of Washington’s 15-point ceasefire plan.

“The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’,” Trump wrote.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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