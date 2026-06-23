Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 105 minutes: UAE to launch first passenger train service on June 30

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah train service: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to launch its first-ever passenger train service on June 30. Initially, the train operations will run between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. According to Etihad Rail, the journey will take just one hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes). Once introduced, the train service is expected to transform connectivity in the region.

The passenger train service is being launched less than five years after the UAE announced the UAE Railway Programme under the Projects of the 50 initiative in 2021. The train service will be operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture (JV) between Etihad Rail and Keolis, which will oversee the network’s day-to-day operations and customer services.

Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi (Image: Etihad Rail) Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi (Image: Etihad Rail)

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah Etihad Rail

On Tuesday, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Zayed City station, a key hub on the UAE’s passenger rail network that will connect Abu Dhabi with Fujairah.

The Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, followed by the launch of stations in the Al Dhafra region on December 30, 2026. The passenger rail network will be fully completed with the opening of the Sharjah Train Station on March 30, 2027, linking the entire network across 11 cities and regions in the country.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council on passenger train. (Image: Etihad Rail) Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council on passenger train. (Image: Etihad Rail)

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, said the network’s multiple stations will be seamlessly connected and integrated with other means of transport. He added that the network will provide passengers with more convenient and flexible travel options, meeting the evolving needs of communities while supporting rapid urban development across the UAE.

“The launch of the passenger rail network marks a new chapter in the UAE’s infrastructure development, extending beyond conventional transport to establish integrated urban and economic connectivity, linking population centres, economic hubs, and tourism destinations across the country,” he said.

MBZ City Passenger Train Station (Image: Abu Dhabi Media Office) MBZ City Passenger Train Station (Image: Abu Dhabi Media Office)

Passenger train stations on the Abu Dhabi to Fujairah route

The stations on Abu Dhabi to Fujairah Etihad Rail route will feature cafes, restaurants, retail outlets and several international brands. It will also have onboard dining options. The train will operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph.

We were honoured that H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi and witnessed the unveiling of the UAE passenger rail… pic.twitter.com/Cpre34MOp2 — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) June 23, 2026

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah Etihad Rail passenger train ticket booking begins: Check fare, How to book ticket

The passenger rail fleet will comprise 13 trains, each with a carrying capacity up to 400 passengers. Fares for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route will start at AED 55 for Comfort Class and AED 120 for Premium Class.

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The passengers can book journeys and purchase tickets from today through the Etihad Rail mobile application and the official Etihad Rail website.