Abu Dhabi freezes all rent hikes: What it means for existing, new, and Indian expat tenants

Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), announced that all tenancy contract renewals will be processed with a 0 per cent rent increase until further notice. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Abu Dhabi has frozen rent hikes across residential, commercial and industrial properties, preventing landlords from increasing rents for both existing and new tenants until further notice, amid the West Asia conflict.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the emirate’s real estate regulator, announced that all tenancy contract renewals will be processed with a 0 per cent rent increase until further notice, according to the report. The measure takes effect immediately, Khaleej Times reported.

According to ADREC, any new tenancy agreement signed for a previously rented property must also be offered at the same rental value as the preceding contract, effectively suspending rent hikes for both existing and incoming tenants.