Abu Dhabi offers free UAE visas to Indian tourists: Who can get one?

Indian tourists planning a trip to Abu Dhabi can now get a UAE entry visa at no extra cost under a new programme launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The offer is available on eligible bookings made through participating travel partners and online travel agencies. To qualify, travellers must book a package that includes at least a three-night stay in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi free visa offer valid for 92 days

The programme will run for 92 days, from August 1 to October 31, 2026. DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for eligible bookings. This will help travellers to save on their travel costs.