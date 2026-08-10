Abu Dhabi offers free UAE visas to Indian tourists: Who can get one?

The programme will run for 92 days, from August 1 to October 31, 2026. DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for eligible bookings. This will help travellers to save on their travel costs.
“The programme has been developed exclusively for participating travel partners and online travel agencies. Travellers booking a three-night Abu Dhabi package through participating partners will receive their UAE entry visa at no additional cost,” DCT Abu Dhabi said in a statement.
Who can get the free UAE visa?
The programme is open to Indian passport holders travelling from India who book an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners. To qualify, the booking must include at least three consecutive nights at an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India.
Travel partners can choose between two options. They can either work with a DCT-appointed Destination Management Company (DMC), with DCT Abu Dhabi covering the visa cost directly, or use their existing DMC partners and receive a reimbursement of AED 285 (Rs 7,389.86) for each visa issued.
The pilot programme will initially cover up to 20,000 visas. It is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s efforts to attract more Indian visitors and strengthen its travel partnerships in India.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More