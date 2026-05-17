UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant catches fire after drone strike

A drone strike has triggered a fire in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region on Saturday, though there was no impact on nuclear safety or plant operations reported.
In a statement posted on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the “competent authorities” had responded to the incident and confirmed that no injuries were reported. The statement added that the fire occurred in an external generator located outside the plant’s inner perimeter and that “all precautionary measures” had been taken.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike. No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological…
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said the incident did not affect “the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems” and confirmed that all units at the Barakah facility were operating normally, according to the statement.
This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Western desert. (Photo Credits: AP)
The media office also urged residents and social media users to rely only on official sources for information and avoid spreading “rumours or unverified information”.
According to a report by Gulf News, the fire broke out following the drone strike near the Barakah nuclear facility, which is the UAE’s first nuclear power plant. The report reiterated that there had been no impact on radiological safety levels and that emergency teams had swiftly contained the situation.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region and increasing concerns around the security of critical energy infrastructure. However, UAE authorities have so far not publicly identified who was responsible for the drone strike.
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