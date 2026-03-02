Abu Dhabi airport sees Etihad resume flights amid escalating Middle East conflict

Eight Etihad Airways flights took off on March 2, according to Flightradar24 data. (AP Photo)

Amid escalating violence in the Middle East that forced several airports to shut operations, Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport Monday saw resumption of activity.

Etihad ran flights that could only be boarded by some passengers on a day more missiles flew into Tehran and Israel. Bloomberg quoted Timur Susarov, a representative of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, as saying that these were special flights that applied only to passengers with Etihad Airways tickets. Susarov reportedly said this in a video posted on Telegram.

Eight Etihad Airways flights took off on March 2, according to Flightradar24 data.

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched major attacks across Iran, following which Iran fired back missiles at American bases in the Middle East region. Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar, among others, became targets of Iran’s retaliation.