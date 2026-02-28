Abu Dhabi Airport closed amid Iran-Israel war: check latest update

Abu Dhabi Airport closure: Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Abu Dhabi Airports authority has issued a passenger advisory. It said that certain inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) could face delays, diversions or cancellations owing to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.

Abu Dhabi Airport closed today or not: check latest update

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) may experience delays, diversions, or cancellations, due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.

The safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We are working closely with airlines and relevant authorities to manage the situation and minimise disruption where possible.