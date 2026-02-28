Abu Dhabi Airport closed amid Iran-Israel war: check latest update

Abu Dhabi Airport closure: Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Abu Dhabi Airports authority has issued a passenger advisory. It said that certain inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) could face delays, diversions or cancellations owing to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.
Abu Dhabi Airport closed today or not: check latest update
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) may experience delays, diversions, or cancellations, due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.
The safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We are working closely with airlines and relevant authorities to manage the situation and minimise disruption where possible.
Passengers scheduled to travel today should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available. Abu Dhabi Airports urges the public to obtain information from its official sources.”
Dubai Airport closed or not: check latest status
Meanwhile, Dubai Airports has confirmed that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.
“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” Dubai Media Office said in a statement.
