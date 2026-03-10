Drone hit sparks fire at major ADNOC refinery in Middle East, unit shut ‘as precaution’

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse in the industrial area of Sharjah City following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Source: AP Photo/ Representational)

The violence in the Middle East intensified on Tuesday as fire broke out at a facility within the Ruwais industrial complex in Abu Dhabi following a suspected drone strike, prompting state oil giant ADNOC to shut down its refinery as a precaution, Reuters reported quoting a source familiar with the matter.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that they were responding to a fire at the facility after a drone attack. The emirate’s government media office said emergency teams were quickly deployed and no injuries were reported, though officials did not specify the facility within the complex that was affected.

The Ruwais complex hosts major facilities operated by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), including refineries capable of processing up to 922000 barrels of crude oil per day. The site serves as the central hub for Abu Dhabi’s downstream energy operations, encompassing large chemical, fertiliser and industrial gas plants.