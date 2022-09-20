scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

About 250,000 attended Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state, UK minister says

People of all ages and from all walks of life attended the lying in state for the late monarch, who died in Scotland on Sept. 8 aged 96 after a 70-year reign.

Queen funeralThe funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Mourners line the route as the Queens Coffin is transported along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace September 19, 2022. (Marc Aspland/Pool via REUTERS)

Some 250,000 mourners filed past Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London during her lying-in-state, Britain’s culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday.

“It’s approximately around the 250,000 mark. We’re just crunching those final numbers,” Donelan told Times radio. The full figures would be released in due course, she added.

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at St. George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool)

Members of the public paid their final respects to the queen at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the parliamentary estate, having waited for many hours in a long queue snaking through central London for over four days.

People of all ages and from all walks of life attended the lying in state for the late monarch, who died in Scotland on Sept. 8 aged 96 after a 70-year reign.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far
A volunteers removes packaging from floral tributes, following the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Green Park in London, Britain September 20, 2022. (REUTERS/Tom Nicholson)

Britain’s last lying-in-state was held for war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill who died in 1965. About 321,360 people filed past his coffin at Westminster Hall, according to a House of Commons note.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:21:06 pm
Next Story

Scindia says will look into allegations that Punjab CM was deplaned for being ‘drunk’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement