Houthis attack on Saudi’s Abha airport triggers fresh travel warnings as flights cancelled again
At least 11 flights were cancelled at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport a day after a Houthi missile and drone attack, as Canada, the UK and the US maintained or updated travel advisories amid rising regional tensions.
Canada, the UK and the US have warned travellers about security risks in Saudi Arabia after a Houthi missile and drone attack disrupted operations at Abha International Airport, forcing another day of flight cancellations. At least 11 departures from Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport were cancelled on Wednesday.
The cancelled flights included four services to Riyadh, four to Jeddah, two to Dubai and one to Sharjah. Saudia cancelled six flights, while flyadeal suspended two services to Jeddah. Flydubai cancelled flights FZ815 and FZ811 to Dubai, and Air Arabia cancelled flight G9195 to Sharjah, Gulf News reported.
The latest disruptions followed at least 10 flight cancellations on Tuesday, including services linking Abha with Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh and Jeddah.
Canada updates travel advisory for Abha airport
In response to the deteriorating security situation, Canada updated its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia on July 14, urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution across the kingdom. It advised against non-essential travel to Abha International Airport due to the risk of missile and drone attacks.
The Canadian government also advised against all travel within 30 kilometres of the Yemen border and against non-essential travel to areas between 30 and 80 kilometres from the border. It further cautioned against non-essential travel to Al Qatif Governorate in the Eastern Province and areas near government-declared restricted zones close to the Iraqi border, including Hafr Al Batin and Khafji.
The advisory warned that missiles, drones and other projectiles had previously struck targets in Saudi Arabia and said renewed military activity could lead to further travel disruptions and flight cancellations at short notice.
UK retains travel advisory amid regional tensions
The United Kingdom also maintained its travel advisory, warning against all travel within 10 kilometres of Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen and against all but essential travel to areas between 10 and 80 kilometres from the border. The advisory, updated on July 13 and still in force on July 15, said the regional security situation remained unpredictable despite a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran and warned that further attacks could occur at short notice.
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British authorities noted that the Houthis had publicly threatened Saudi infrastructure and had previously targeted airports and other facilities in the kingdom. Travellers were advised to monitor local and international media, stay away from military and security sites, keep departure plans under review and note that insurance policies may be invalidated if journeys are made against official government advice.
US maintains Level 3 travel advisory
The United States continues to classify Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 travel advisory, urging citizens to reconsider travel, while certain areas remain under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning. Issued on March 13, the advisory cites missile and drone attacks from Iran, threats from the Houthis and the risk of falling debris from intercepted projectiles, Gulf News reported.
US authorities said previous attacks had targeted cities, airports, military bases, energy facilities, infrastructure and diplomatic sites across Saudi Arabia. The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued warnings about risks to civil aviation operating within or near the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia. American travellers were advised to maintain emergency departure plans, monitor local developments and ensure travel documents remain current and accessible.
The advisory also warned that social media activity considered critical or disruptive by Saudi authorities could lead to arrest, imprisonment or travel restrictions.
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Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Abha International Airport
The flight disruptions began on Tuesday after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile and drone attack on Abha International Airport, marking the first major escalation involving the group and Saudi Arabia after several years of relative calm.
The Houthis said the strike was carried out in retaliation for airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport, while Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems intercepted ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom’s southern region. No casualties were reported.
Following the attack, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting, where UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Khaled Khiari warned against further escalation, according to Gulf News.
“Yemen and the wider region cannot afford another cycle of escalation,” Khiari told the council, as quoted by Gulf News.
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Saudi Arabia is among the most popular destinations for Indian workers and pilgrims. The latest advisories could affect travellers heading to the kingdom via Gulf hubs if regional tensions continue.
(This article was curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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