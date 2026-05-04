A suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean kills 3 people

A suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus infection on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean killed three. (File Photo)

A suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus infection on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean killed three people, including an elderly married couple, and sickened at least three others, the World Health Organization and South Africa’s Department of Health said Sunday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, WHO said an investigation was underway but that at least one case of hantavirus had been confirmed. One of the patients was in intensive care in a South African hospital, the UN’s health agency said, and it was working with authorities to evacuate two others with symptoms from the ship.