‘A lot has happened, but nothing has been done’: Greta Thunberg at WEF

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes her seat prior to the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes her seat prior to the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg Tuesday said a lot has happened since her campaign caught the eyes of the world but “nothing has been done” actually to save the planet. Speaking at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Thunberg said mass mobilisation of young people around the world has put climate at the top of the agenda.

“In one aspect, lots has happened since last year. The mass mobilisation of young people around the world has put climate at the top of the agenda”.

“People are more generally aware now. The climate and the environment is a hot topic. But – and it’s a big but: From another perspective, pretty much nothing has been done,” she said.

In 2018, Thunberg began protesting outside the Swedish parliament during school hours with a sign painted with the words, ‘Skolstrejk for Klimatet’ (School Strike for Climate). She has continued to strike every Friday, inspiring hundreds of thousands of children worldwide to follow her example.

Stressing that every fraction of degree matters, Thunberg said, “… why is it so important to stay below 1.5 degrees celsius? Because even at 1 degree people are dying from climate change because that is what the united science calls for, to avoid destabilising the climate so that we have the best possible chance to avoid setting off irreversible chain reactions.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App