A long way from Aden

Shafiqa’s right arm is now an airplane. She holds it at an incline and the ‘plane’ begins to move. “It was an air strike. Bombs were dropped multiple times. There was a loud explosion and a large cloud of smoke. Within minutes, hundreds of them were buried under the rubble,” she says.

Shafiqa Mohammad Hazra, 60, however, didn’t see the airstrike outside their home at Aden in Yemen. It was her 22-year-old daughter, Sameera, who saw the airplanes emerging out of plumes of smoke. But Sameera won’t utter a word — not about what she saw, not about her home that’s over 3,000 km and a world apart from the pristine white hospital bed she is on.

Her mother Shafiqa keeps talking, though. “As soon as the aircraft started flying over our home, she jumped off the window. She landed on her hips and injured them. We had to rush her to a military hospital. They tried their best to treat her, but she hasn’t walked since,” she says.

Sameera is one of 99 patients from war-torn Yemen who were brought for treatment to VPS Rockland Hospital in Manesar, Gurgaon. She is part of the second batch of patients — 49 in all — who were flown in on June 23, by Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, and the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first batch of 50 patients, brought here on April 15, have already been treated and sent back home. A further 65 patients from Yemen are set to be brought to the hospital in the next two weeks.

The magnitude of the mission — where so many patients from a war-torn country were brought in a single tranche to India — makes it a first of sorts.

Sameera is the only woman patient among the 99 flown in from Aden, Yemen’s second largest city that has now become the new frontline in the over two-year-long civil war between the Houthi rebels and the pro-government forces, who are backed by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and a Saudi Arabia-led coalition. According to the BBC, more than 7,600 people have been killed and 42,000 injured since March 2015, the majority in air strikes that have wrecked the Arab nation. The United Nations says 15.2 million Yemenis — over half the war-torn country’s population of 27.58 million — now lack access to healthcare services.

“For the last few months before she came here, Sameera was virtually bedridden. The fracture had affected the blood supply to her hip. And since she got no treatment in Yemen, her hip had begun to lose its shape and the joints had eventually collapsed,” says Dr Gurdeep Singh Ratra, senior consultant, orthopaedics and spine care, at the hospital.

The problem was also her petite frame. “The girl is hardly 4’11 and hip replacement is usually performed on adults with larger frames. In her case, we had to use the smallest size available of the femoral head to replace the damaged one in her hip,” says Dr Ratra. Until five months ago, Sameera was studying medicine at a government-run hospital. “She wants to be a doctor. She was in her first year when this happened. We hope she recovers and pursues her dream,” says Shafiqa about the youngest of her six children — four girls, two boys.

Sameera, who until then has her eyes fixed on the flat-screen television, which is tuned to an Arab channel beaming images of Friday prayers at the Mecca, turns around and says to Ashraf, a translator at the hospital, “Yes, I want to be a doctor.” It’s the only time she speaks. And the only time she allows herself a faint smile.

She is the only Yemenese patient on the second floor of the hospital. She is also the only “civilian”. On the floor above are the injured “army personnel” — from a school teacher to a driver, a tribal boy to a former naval officer, among many others. Both the pro-government forces and the Houthi rebels have been accused of conscription, but it’s something the “soldiers” here won’t talk about.

On April 15, when a Boeing C-17, a large military transport aircraft, landed at the T3 terminal in Delhi with 50 patients from the war-torn country, the hospital had to hire 50 ambulances. “But more importantly, we had to hire 40 interpreters who knew Arabic. That was the first challenge,” says medical director and neurosurgeon Dr Sanjay Gupta.

Mohammed Raghib, 24, from Araria in Bihar, was one of the first interpreters hired by the hospital on “a daily contract”. “I still remember that image in the emergency ward the first day they came. Salah came in with burn injuries all over his body – I had never seen something like that before. Hasan, who came next, was much better,” says Raghib. But bigger challenges lay ahead. Doctors say at least 10 of the patients needed clinical intervention for severe post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD). That, coupled with the sense of being so far away from home, in a place they knew nothing of and where everyone spoke an alien tongue, made them deeply suspicious of strangers and their probing questions.

Asked about her husband, Sameera’s mother Shafiqa refuses to reply. “Things are not at all good back home. They don’t want to talk about what is happening in Yemen,” a translator says as Shafiqa, unsure of what is being transmitted, interrupts him frequently.

Doctors say PTSD manifests itself in many ways — from sudden clamming up to loud outbursts, flashbacks and break-downs.

Dr Neha Singla, consultant psychiatrist at the hospital, talks of a soldier who suffered from a “classic survivor’s guilt”. “One day, I got a call from the ICU about a soldier who was crying loudly. But when I got there, he refused to talk, claiming he was fine. I continued to probe him and finally, he said his friend, who had saved him from a bomb, lost his life. He kept asking why God hadn’t killed him instead,” says the doctor, adding that in the middle of these counselling sessions, she has had to read up on the Yemen conflict “since the patients gave very few details of the actual situation”.

“Since they have been in trauma for so long, they don’t realise they are under severe stress. They are very reluctant to share their experiences and insist they don’t need any clinical intervention,” Dr Singla says.

She talks of another of her patients. “He had sustained burns — from head to toe —from a bomb blast. He didn’t talk much and would simply look out of the window all day. But at night, he would shout out the names of his loved ones. Initially, when I started interacting with him through an interpreter, he insisted he was fine. It was after four sessions that he said hello without being prompted. And then he opened up a little. He said how he was worried about his family and the situation back home. But he wouldn’t say more,” says Dr Singla, adding that the soldier has since gone back and she has no way of knowing how he is.

Doctors and caregivers have also had to deal with the constant demand for painkillers.

When Mohammed Umar, 58, came to India a month ago, his right arm loosely dangled from his damaged shoulder. Umar, who mostly worked in the navy and later as an army driver, says he was caught in a sudden gunbattle. “The rebels started shooting indiscriminately as I stepped onto my balcony. I took two bullets and collapsed. There were no ambulances and my friends carried me to the hospital. That is all I remember,” says Umar.

About the situation back home, he says, “I have three daughters, two sons. I am fine here, but my family has no food or water.”

For two years, Umar survived on painkillers and barely even felt his dangling arm. Doctors say his shoulder bone and humerus (upper arm bone) are shattered, “with virtually nothing left”. Last week, they performed a rare reverse shoulder replacement on Umar.

“Most patients can’t sleep at night and keep asking for painkillers. In Yemen, morphine is freely available and they took it whenever they were in pain. Here, we can’t give them painkillers because they are under post-operative care and we can’t give the high dosage they ask for,” says a doctor.

Room Number 3027 is the “isolation room”. Its occupant, 32-year-old Hani Jamal, underwent 20 procedures in Yemen before he was flown to India two months ago. “He was injured in a bomb blast and needs a surgery for his damaged left lower leg. But he has a secondary infection on his feet, which we tried to clean at least eight times. We can only conduct his surgery once he is infection-free,” Dr Ratra says, adding that Hani is showing signs of depression. “Initially he was very talkative, now he is very pessimistic about his treatment, says he is not sure he will make it.”

Only the doctors, the nursing staff and Hani’s father Jamal Ahmed are allowed inside. Jamal, 54, worked as a security officer with the government before the conflict unfolded in South Yemen. “Then, both my sons joined the army to fight the Houthis. Now they are both injured and disabled. While one is getting treated in India, we are trying to arrange the best possible treatment for the other in Yemen,” says Jamal.

Ask him why his sons joined the army and Jamal says, “My other son is badly injured. He needs treatment. I hope he is flown to India for treatment.” Repeat the question, and there is silence.

While Jamal lives with the pain of seeing his sons in trauma, he has become the single biggest source of happiness for the Yemenese patients. Often, when time stretches on endlessly, he takes a break from his son’s bedside and walks up to the hospital kitchen on the mezzanine floor of the hospital.

Today, on the lunch menu is “biryani, mirchi ka salan and salad”. Girish Singh, who heads the food department at the hospital, says, “We have learned a lot from Jamal. He has told us they don’t like their food spicy, so we make biryani without green chillies. But they like tangy food. He has also given us different recipes. They don’t eat rotis, so we give them kuboos, a flat bread that is eaten in their country. Jamal comes here and usually checks the taste. But now, we have cracked it.”

And how. The cooks have even perfected the Marak Temani, a traditional Yemenite soup, and say they make it often. “It’s a chicken soup that’s very rich in flavour. Everyone loves it. Also, I have taught them to make a special tomato chutney with onions,”says Jamal.

Raghib, the translator, is with “patient number 70”, who has refused his medication in protest against the “soft diet” recommended by the dietician. “He says he wants chips, but we cannot give him that. I am trying to make him understand, but now he refuses to eat. What can you do? These people are very moody about food,” he says. The real challenge lies in the three operation theatres, which have been working round the clock since the patients came in. Each surgery takes at least six hours. “Some of these patients have had unsuccessful operations before — in some cases four times and in some, eight,” says Dr Ratra.

It is 1.45 pm on a Monday and Dr Ratra is watching Terminator on television in the doctors’ lounge. In the next three hours, he will begin a 12-hour-long surgery on a patient with a fractured leg bone. “He had undergone eight operations in Yemen. It will take at least three hours for the microvascular surgeon to find an artery and a vein from the bone on his healthy leg. The artery is as thin as a strand of hair and we will then have to connect this artery and vein to the injured bone. Only after that will I be able put a fixator (the implant),” says Dr Ratra.

Since May, Dr Ratra has performed 60 such surgeries. And there are at least 100 more people on the waiting list, hoping to land in India for treatment. For now, it’s the soldiers and the more critical cases who get priority.

Vivek Singh, the hospital’s Corporate Director who is co-ordinating the operations in India, says, “Our hospital is headquartered in Abu Dhabi (capital of UAE). The coordination with the government of UAE and Red Crescent is being done from there. In India, we only received a brief history of the patients being flown in.”

Abdul Ahmed, 52, a military driver, is among the “lucky ones” to be brought to India. A bomb placed under his car had gone off, resulting in a traumatic brain injury and loss of vision. He has now undergone craniotomy, a surgical operation in which a bone flap is temporarily removed from the skull to access the brain. But his vision hasn’t got better.

He hasn’t lost his sense of humour, though. “Tell them I am only 32,” he tells the interpreter. “I am young at heart, you should know that. I will go back fit and fight again.”

Doctors say it won’t be easy to restore Ahmed’s vision, but he is hopeful. He says he wants to be able to see so that he can shop in India. “I lost my 22-year-old son during a gunbattle in Aden. But I have three daughters and they want saris from India. I want to buy different colours. I want to see those colours,” Ahmed says, as he does a little jig down the corridor, draping an imaginary sari.

A few rooms away from Ahmed is 41-year-old Al Khadar Abdullah. Abdullah too has a damaged eye. “I can see everything, but in double. I was injured thrice. The first time, I injured my right knee, but went to fight again. Then I got injured in my back and fought again. The third time, my left eye was hit by a bullet,” says Abdullah, an English teacher who joined the army to fight the Houthis. “I travelled to Sudan for treatment, but my condition worsened. I am happy with India. I will go back only when I can see everything,” he says.

For now, he is being wheeled in for a minor surgery — a gall bladder stone needs to be taken out. “You come back tomorrow. I have just told one chapter of my life. My life is like a library — so many tales of struggle to tell you. Only then will you understand our lives and struggles,” says Khadar.

As he walks out, he makes a brief call to his wife. “I miss her the most. But I don’t carry her photo. Because then I’ll look at her photograph and miss her even more,” says Khadar.

A two-year-long war

The current crisis in Yemen, which has been embroiled in a civil war for over two years, has its roots in a series of six bloody wars fought between the government and the military militia, the Houthis, that goes back to 2004. In 2011, the country witnessed an ‘intifada (revolution)’, which occurred simultaneously with other Arab Spring protests against unemployment and corruption, forcing long-time Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. The Houthis, a Shia-led political movement whose members call themselves ‘Ansar Allah (the supporters of God)’, used the revolution to expand their territory from their stronghold in north to regions in the south of the country.

In September 2014, the Houthis captured Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, and took control of the government machinery. In March 2015, the Houthis, with the support of former president Saleh, pushed to Aden, bombing neighbourhoods and laying siege to the city.

In March 2015, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who replaced Saleh as president, fled the country from his hometown, Aden, to Saudi Arabia.

On March 26, Hadi got a Saudi-led coalition, of which the UAE is a part, to intervene in Yemen which, since then, has been attacking Houthi positions, carrying out devastating air strikes across the country.

According to the UN, the war has pushed the country to the brink of famine, with 60 per cent of the population living in conditions where they aren’t sure of getting their next meal and approximately 2 million children acutely malnourished. The UN also states that by March 2017, at least 4,773 civilians had been killed, with a further 8,272 injured.

