A hint of freedom for a Turkish activist. Then back to jail.

FILE — Protesters in Taksim Square in Istanbul (Ed Ou/The New York Times) FILE — Protesters in Taksim Square in Istanbul (Ed Ou/The New York Times)

Written by Carlotta Gall

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted nine people accused of trying to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a surprising verdict interpreted as an important concession by the government in a trial widely criticized as unjust both at home and abroad.

Among those ordered released was a prominent philanthropist, Osman Kavala, who has spent over two years in detention. But within hours the Istanbul prosecutor announced that he had ordered him kept in custody in connection with an investigation into a coup attempt in 2016.

At day’s end, Kavala remained in police custody, and he may now face even more serious charges.

Well-wishers who had been waiting for his release near the prison after the verdict eventually began to disperse. According to one news outlet, Kavala had already been transferred from prison to police headquarters in central Istanbul to be detained on new charges.

“This decision resembles a deliberate and planned cruelty,” Milena Buyum, the Turkey campaigner for Amnesty International, said in a statement. “While it was decided to release Osman Kavala after keeping him in jail for around 2 1/2 years, closing down the door towards freedom again is a destructive blow to himself, his family and everyone in Turkey defending justice.”

Under Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian rule, Kavala’s case has come to symbolize the arbitrary injustice being meted out by the government across the country since the 2016 coup attempt.

Unlike the tens of thousands who have been rounded up for alleged links to the coup, Kavala and his co-defendants were prosecuted for taking part in protests in Taksim Square, in central Istanbul, in 2013.

Demonstrators occupied the square to halt the construction of a shopping mall in one of the city’s few parks. Erdogan, who personally supported the development project, saw the protests as a direct challenge to his rule and had them crushed with riot police officers and tear gas.

Prosecutors had demanded life sentences in solitary confinement, without parole, for three of the defendants, including Kavala, and up to 20 years for the others.

In all, the prosecutors brought charges against 16 defendants, nine of whom were acquitted on Tuesday. The seven others are living abroad and had their arrest warrants withdrawn, although they will have to appear in court on their return.

Human rights organizations and defense lawyers said that the case was deeply flawed and that prosecutors lacked credible evidence. The unexpected acquittals, they said, were undoubtedly a political decision, and came after sustained pressure on Turkey from Western governments to free Kavala.

The verdict, analysts said, may also reflect the government’s reading of the shifting political winds in the country, which have increasingly buffeted Erdogan since he and his party suffered a defeat in mayoral elections last year.

Yigit Aksakoglu, center, with his family at their home in Istanbul on Feb. 12, 2020. A Turkish court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, ordered the acquittal of Aksakoglu and eight other defendants on charges stemming from their participation in the 2013 Taksim Square protests. (The New York Times) Yigit Aksakoglu, center, with his family at their home in Istanbul on Feb. 12, 2020. A Turkish court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, ordered the acquittal of Aksakoglu and eight other defendants on charges stemming from their participation in the 2013 Taksim Square protests. (The New York Times)

“Something is changing,” Can Atalay, one of the defendants, said as he embraced well-wishers after the verdict. Asked what he thought had led to the acquittal, he said: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Something is changing.”

The court, packed with friends and supporters of the defendants, erupted into applause and cheers at the announcement of the verdict.

As the eight-month trial went on, the defendants drew growing support, including from the newly elected mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who said on Twitter over the weekend that he had attended the protests on several occasions.

In a widespread campaign on social media, other supporters updated their social media accounts in solidarity and posted photos of themselves at the Taksim Square protests.

Few doubted that the verdict Tuesday reflected a decision from the top of government.

“It can only be read politically,” Tora Pekin, a defense lawyer, said. “It was a political case and a political ruling came out of it.”

Erdogan, who has been pushing for the European Union to reopen chapters of Turkey’s entry to the bloc, has come under pressure from European governments to release Kavala and end some of the most egregious human rights abuses Turkey.

Before the trial, Amnesty International said the outcome would “show the rest of the world whether respect for human rights has any part to play in the Turkish justice system.”

The case of 11 human rights activists, including two employees of Amnesty International, who were detained after organizing a conference in Istanbul in 2017, is also being closely watched before a hearing in Istanbul Wednesday.

The rearrest of Kavala was interpreted as a sign that Erdogan may not be ready to ease up on his opponents.

Ramazan Demir, a lawyer, said on Twitter that the government was playing a legal game so it could try wriggle out from the European Court of Human Rights decision. “They make the new system they founded work like clockwork,” he wrote. “We only watch.”

