Toggle Menu
Brexit deal is my priority, says UK PM hopeful Sajid Javidhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/a-brexit-deal-is-my-priority-says-uk-pm-hopeful-sajid-javid-5773207/

Brexit deal is my priority, says UK PM hopeful Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said that it is his priority to leave with a deal because no deal cannot be taken off the table.

sajid javid, britain interior minister, brexit, theresa may, uk prime minister election, britain, british prime minister, European union, ireland border, world news, indian express
Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid. (REUTERS)

Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Theresa May, said on Monday that if he was prime minister he would pursue a deal to leave the European Union and would offer to pay any new costs to keep the border open with Ireland.

“It is absolutely my priority and it has been the government’s priority to leave with a deal because whilst no deal can’t be taken off the table … the focus should absolutely be the deal,” Javid told LBC radio, adding technology could be used to keep the border with Ireland open.

“I would offer to pay the entire cost of this new border system, not just obviously for ourselves, but for the Irish,” he said, adding that Britain should pay the setup costs and the annual running costs.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hong Kong extradition bill near approval despite big protest
2 Indian-American held for brandishing gun, setting off panic at gay pride parade in US
3 Donald Trump defends Mexico deal as criticism continues