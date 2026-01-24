97% drop: Why Canada’s international student arrivals just hit a record low. What IRCC data showed

The sharp fall in new students has financial implications for Canadian institutions that rely heavily on international tuition fees. (Photo: AI Generated)

Canada Study Permit Cap 2026: Canada has recorded a sharp decline in new international student arrivals after the federal government tightened controls on study permits, according to the latest data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

IRCC’s monthly figures show that only 2,485 new study permits were issued in November 2025, marking one of the lowest monthly totals in recent years. By contrast, 95,320 study permits were issued in December 2023, a peak month ahead of winter intakes. This comparison has led to reports of a 97% decline in new student arrivals.

What the IRCC numbers measure

IRCC says its “new student arrivals” data is based on study permits issued in a given month, not the number of students physically entering Canada.

The department counts approvals that result in a study permit during that month. Extensions, asylum claimants and existing students are excluded. IRCC says the data is designed to show new pressure on housing and public services, rather than the total number of international students already living in the country.

Why the drop looks so steep

IRCC notes that December and August are peak months, as permits are issued ahead of winter and fall semesters. Comparing November 2025 with December 2023 therefore exaggerates the scale of the fall.

Even so, the broader trend shows a sustained decline. IRCC data shows that 60% fewer new international students were issued permits between January and November 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Why student numbers fell so fast

IRCC has said the decline reflects deliberate policy changes aimed at reducing the temporary resident population.

“These figures are a clear sign that the measures we’ve put in place are working,” IRCC said in public reporting, linking the drop to efforts to ease pressure on housing, healthcare and services.

Key changes include:

A national cap on the number of study permit applications accepted

Provincial and territorial attestation letters (PAL/TAL), without which applications can be returned unprocessed

Higher financial requirements for applicants

Mandatory verification of letters of acceptance, in place since December 2023, to curb fraud

What this means for colleges and universities

The sharp fall in new students has financial implications for Canadian institutions that rely heavily on international tuition fees. Lower first-year enrolment can affect budgets, staffing and course viability, particularly at colleges with large international intakes.

IRCC has confirmed the cap will remain in place in 2026. It expects to issue up to 408,000 study permits, including extensions. From January 2026, master’s and doctoral students at public institutions will be exempt from PAL and TAL requirements, though the overall cap remains.

Canada has not closed its doors to international students. However, the system is now more selective, with stricter limits, stronger checks and fewer approvals. Applicants with solid finances, genuine offers and complete documentation are more likely to succeed under the new rules.