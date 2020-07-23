German court convicts 93-year-old former concentration camp guard

A 93-year-old former SS guard of the Stutthof concentration camp near Danzig in Poland is pushed into a courtroom in the regional court in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The Hamburg Regional Court sentenced the former guard to two years juvenile sentence on probation. The juvenile court found him guilty of aiding and abetting murder in 5232 cases and of aiding and abetting attempted murder. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) A 93-year-old former SS guard of the Stutthof concentration camp near Danzig in Poland is pushed into a courtroom in the regional court in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The Hamburg Regional Court sentenced the former guard to two years juvenile sentence on probation. The juvenile court found him guilty of aiding and abetting murder in 5232 cases and of aiding and abetting attempted murder. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

A German court on Thursday convicted a 93-year-old former SS private of being an accessory to murder at the Stutthof concentration camp, where he served as a guard in the final months of World War II. Bruno Dey was given a two-year suspended sentence by the Hamburg state court, news agency dpa reported.

He was convicted of 5,232 counts of accessory to murder, equal to the number of people believed to have been killed at Stutthof during his service there in 1944 and 1945, and one count of accessory to attempted murder.

Because he was only 17, and later 18, at the time of his alleged crimes, Dey’s case was heard in juvenile court. Prosecutors had called for a three-year sentence and the defense for an acquittal.

“How could you get used to the horror?” presiding judge Anne Meier-Goering asked as she announced the verdict.

The trial opened in October, and in deference to Dey’s age, court sessions were limited to two, two-hour sessions a week. Additional precautions also were taken to keep the case going through the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

