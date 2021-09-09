9/11 20 years anniversary LIVE updates: Biden to visit sites of attacks; Trump to host boxing match

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, US President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the hijacking attacks to honour the nearly 3,000 people killed. Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to serve as commentator for an exhibition boxing card in Florida.
On that day in 2001 — a Tuesday — hijacked commercial jets flew into the twin towers, struck the Pentagon and crashed into a Pennsylvania meadow.
In pictures | Rare photos of 9/11 attack
The trauma of the attack continues to this day. Just this week, the remains of two people who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center were positively identified. Officials continued the difficult and heart-wrenching task of returning victims to their families. Of the people who died at the Trade Center, officials said 1,106 have not had their remains, if found, identified.
The 9/11 attack has also reshaped the socio-cultural landscape of America and the world in significant ways. The incident dramatically intensified the mistrust of Muslims in the US and paved way for the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing card headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., in Hollywood, Florida.
Trump has a long history with boxing after hosting and promoting several fight cards over the years, most taking place at the casino he owned in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump has no other scheduled events Saturday, which is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP)
In the aftermath of the planes falling from the sky, America and the world were introduced to an array of personalities. Some we had known well, but came to see in different ways. Others were thrown into public consciousness by unhappy happenstance.
Some, like Osama bin Laden and Mullah Mohammad Omar, are dead. But others have gone on to lead lives that are postscripts to Sept. 11, 2001. Here are a few of the boldface names of that tumultuous time — what they were then, and what has happened to them since.
US President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on US soil, the White House said.
On Saturday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit New York City, where two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center and killed 2,753 people; the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the US Capitol or White House.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will travel to Shanksville for a separate event, then join the Bidens at the Pentagon, the White House said. (Read more)