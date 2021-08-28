scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
80% vaccinated, Denmark says will lower Covid-19 threat from September 10

Getting a vaccination shot in Denmark is voluntary and is available to people aged 12 years and older.

By: AP | Copenhagen |
August 28, 2021 12:32:13 pm
Denmark to lower Covid restrictions.

The Danish government will no longer consider Covid-19 as “a socially critical disease in Denmark,” citing a large number of vaccinations in the Scandinavian country.

“The epidemic is under control. We have record high vaccination rates,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a statement Friday.

Starting September 10, “We can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

In practice, that will mean partially phasing out vaccination card requirements for some major events, like concerts, and in nightclubs. On July 1, Denmark introduced a digital coronavirus passport that had to be shown when required.

Also Read |Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

“Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society,” he added.

On Thursday, Heunicke said that 80 per cent of all people over the age of 12 in Denmark have been vaccinated. Getting the shot in Denmark is voluntary and is available to people aged 12 years and older.

