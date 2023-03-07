scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

14 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital

The blast shattered the glass walls of the bank and also damaged a bus standing on the opposite side of the road, reports said.

Firefighters and rescue workers are seen on the site of an explosion in a multi storey building in Dhaka. (REUTERS)
Listen to this article
14 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At least 14 people were killed and over 100 others injured on Tuesday in a powerful explosion at a seven-storey building here in Bangladesh’s capital, police said.

Eleven firefighting units have been mobilised at the spot after the blast, which occurred around 4:50 pm (local time) at Old Dhaka’s crowded Gulistan area, the fire service control room said.

“Fourteen bodies have been found (so far) but the toll could rise as the rescue operation is underway,” a fire service official told reporters.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, but local residents suspected chemicals illegally stored inside the building, mostly used as an office and business complex, might have sparked the blast.

“At first, I thought it was an earthquake. The entire Siddik Bazar area was shaken by the blast,” eyewitness Safayet Hossain, a local shopkeeper, told The Daily Star newspaper.

“I saw 20-25 people lying in the road in front of a damaged building. They were seriously injured and bleeding. They were crying out for help. Some people were running around in panic,” he said.

He added that the locals were carrying the injured in vans and rickshaws to the hospital.

Advertisement

Alamgir, who was close to the blast site, said, “After the loud noise, people quickly came out of the building.

There was panic on everyone’s faces. The glass of the building’s windows shattered and fell onto the street. Many pedestrians on the street were injured.” The Rapid Action Battalion’s bomb disposal unit was rushed to the spot to inspect the buildings.

Dozens of injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DMCH police outpost j+spector Bacchu Miah. He added that all of them were receiving treatment at the hospital’s emergency unit. The building has several stores for sanitary products on the bottom floor and a branch of BRAC Bank was located in the building adjacent to it.

Also Read
Indian-origin woman killed, her daughter severely burned after plane goes...
Beauty queen, partner sentenced for stealing wine worth $1.7 million in S...
aligarh rape
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines
Kim Jong Un's sister warns: 'Pacific Ocean not dominium of the US or Japan'
Advertisement

The blast shattered the glass walls of the bank and also damaged a bus standing on the opposite side of the road, reports said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 19:14 IST
Next Story

Cash-for-contract scandal hit KSDL embroiled in another scam of Rs 20 crore, reveals govt document

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close