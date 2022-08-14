scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

8 Israelis wounded in Jerusalem shooting

Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

By: AP | Jerusalem |
August 14, 2022 2:25:17 pm
Volunteers with Zaka rescue service clean blood from the scene of a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near the Old City of Jerusalem, early Sunday. (Source: AP/PTI)

A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.

Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them. The shooting occurred as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.Last weekend, Israeli aircraft unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border fighting. Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets during the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was meant to thwart threats from the group to respond to the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

Forty-nine Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, were killed, and several hundred were injured in the fighting, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israeli was killed or seriously injured.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 02:25:17 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs
Bihar

Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement