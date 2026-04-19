8 children between ages of 1 and 14 killed in mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. (File image)

As many as eight children in the age ranging from one to 14 were killed in “domestic disturbance”, as per Louisiana authorities.

The shooting occurred around 6 am on Sunday, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith was quoted as saying by Associated Press. He said a total of 10 people shot.

Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. Smith said the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase.