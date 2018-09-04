Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • 75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said those arrested face misdemeanour charges of failing to obey a police officer.

By: AP | San Francisco | Updated: September 4, 2018 9:12:24 am
Hotel workers and their union representatives demonstrate in front of the J. W. Marriott’s Westin St. Francis hotel on Monday. (Source: AP)

San Francisco police arrested 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott’s Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day for blocking a street in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

About 900 Marriott hotel workers demonstrated Monday at Union Square as they consider a vote to authorize a strike, said Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter. He said 8,000 workers in more than 50 hotels in San Francisco and six other North American cities are working without a contract.

Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased only by 7 per cent in a decade.

A Marriott spokesman said the hotel has a longstanding and productive relationship with Unite Here and is negotiating in good faith.

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said those arrested face misdemeanour charges of failing to obey a police officer.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Sony Xperia XZ3 first look at IFA 2018
Watch Now
Sony Xperia XZ3 first look at IFA 2018
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement