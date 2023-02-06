scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
At least 10 dead in Turkey earthquake, dozens trapped under rubble

The earthquake was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.
A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared.

At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey.

In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. The civil defence urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was centered 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

In Sanliurfa, at least 10 deaths have been confirmed, according to Gov. Salih Ayhan.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There was no immediate reports on casualties.

Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 08:08 IST
While You Were Asleep: Barcelona best Sevilla 3-0, Inter pip Milan and Bayern score four past Wolfsburg

