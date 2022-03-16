scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.

By: AP | Tokyo |
March 16, 2022 8:34:07 pm
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

