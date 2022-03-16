7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.
The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.