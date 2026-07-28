7.1 earthquake hits southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the coasts of the Ariake Sea and the Yatsushiro Sea. (USGS)

A preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday afternoon, with its epicentre located 10 km beneath the seabed, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Public broadcaster NHK reported that the quake was felt in Kumamoto Prefecture, prompting the JMA to issue a tsunami advisory for coastal areas along the Ariake Sea and the Yatsushiro Sea.

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