7.1 earthquake hits southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

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A preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday afternoon, with its epicentre located 10 km beneath the seabed, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Public broadcaster NHK reported that the quake was felt in Kumamoto Prefecture, prompting the JMA to issue a tsunami advisory for coastal areas along the Ariake Sea and the Yatsushiro Sea.
【地震速報】熊本県熊本地方で震度７ 津波注意報 気象庁https://t.co/fAoIlTGbTd pic.twitter.com/CrK9DjyYMX
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 28, 2026
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