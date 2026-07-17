6 Iran bridges hit, war expands to Syria and Iraq: Latest updates in US-Iran war

The US and Iran have been exchanging airstrikes for six days now.

The United States on Friday widened its attack against Iran by hitting more bridges and infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in the Middle East, including Qatar. The Revolutionary Guards expanded their attack to the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and a US special operations command centre in Syria.

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Iranian officials have said that the US strikes in the country have killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds of others. The Friday strikes was the sixth straight day of exchange of fire between the warring groups.