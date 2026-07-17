6 Iran bridges hit, war expands to Syria and Iraq: Latest updates in US-Iran war

The United States on Friday widened its attack against Iran by hitting more bridges and infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in the Middle East, including Qatar. The Revolutionary Guards expanded their attack to the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and a US special operations command centre in Syria.
Iranian officials have said that the US strikes in the country have killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds of others. The Friday strikes was the sixth straight day of exchange of fire between the warring groups.
01
What is the status of the US-Iran peace deal?
Following days of exchange of fire between the US and Iran, the interim ceasefire agreed last month has collapsed. The US allies in West Asia continues to face assaults from incoming Iranian drones and missiles. The US has also pounded Iran with airstrikes and imposed a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
02
What now for Trump and the US?
President Donald Trump, in a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, claimed that the US was "winning big" in Iran and that the Americans would see the "fruits" of the ongoing military effort "very, very shortly". Trump's remarks come days after he held a key meeting in the White House to deliberate on expanding attack on Iran.
03
What are the new targets of US strike?
The US airstrikes hit bridges overnight into Friday in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, killing at least seven people, Iranian state media reported. The attacks targeted six bridges, including Gariveh bridge linking Bandar Abbas to Khmeir.
The US' Central Command said it hit dozens of targets in its latest airstrikes, which concluded early Friday. The strikes also collapsed a tower at Iran’s Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman, neighboring Afghanistan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
04
Is Strait of Hormuz open?
The Strait of Hormuz remained shut even as the US and Iran exchanged airstrikes over the week. While the US has imposed a blockade of the Hormuz, Iran's IRGC said no oil or gas will be exported as long as the US strikes continue.
05
Where do oil prices stand?
The oil prices continue to climb after US and Iran continue to exchange airstrikes. Brent crude rose by 1 per cent to $85.09 a barrel, while US crude advanced 1.2 per cent to $79.90 per barrel.
06
What to know of Iranian retaliation?
Iran’s IRGC carried out fresh strikes, targeting a US air control radar in Oman’s Ghanem region and a maritime control radar on rocks in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military also launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain and Syria.
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