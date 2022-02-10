$500 million MCC deal: Nepal ruling coalition votes against US deal

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has not concealed his wish to have the $500 million dollar Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal compact approved by Parliament by February-end , but two prominent partners of the ruling coalition have said the chapter was now over, at least for a year.

The Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre and the Unified Socialists on Wednesday said now that the elections for the local bodies have been called for May 13, which will be followed by elections to the provincial and federal parliament, the deal can not be tabled and ratified by the Parliament in the election year, Jhalanath Khanal, a former Prime Minister and leader of the Unified Socialists said.

Narayankaji Shrestha, vice-chairman of the Maoist centre also said MCC cannot be approved in the current form as it undermines “country’s sovereignty .”

Deuba, who had made a commitment in writing to the MCC board that he would have the deal passed, has been given deadline of February 28 by the donor board stating that the failure to do so could lead to termination of the grant.