World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1.Modi, Putin to meet today, focus on terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, at Vladivostok, in Russia on Wednesday. ANI Photo. 04.09.2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, at Vladivostok, in Russia on Wednesday. ANI Photo. 04.09.2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday will meet in New Delhi, for discussions that are likely to focus on terrorism as a common threat to both countries.

Top government sources told The Indian Express that the two sides have worked “very closely” on the issue of threats of terrorism, terrorist financing and the flow of arms and drugs trade.

To strengthen the bilateral mechanism , a new format, the 2+2 ministerial meeting between the Foreign and Defence ministers of both sides will also take place on Monday, ahead of the Putin-Modi bilateral summit in the evening. So far, India has 2+2 ministerial formats with only the Quad countries — US, Japan and Australia.

The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of US states, even as Delta version continues to constitute the majority of COVID-19 infections, health officials said on Sunday.

Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN “thus far it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it.” He added that it was too early to draw definitive conclusions and that more study is needed. aid he also hoped the United States would lift its ban on travelers from southern African countries in a “reasonable period of time.”

A second hand shoes street vendor prays in Chaman-e-Hozori park, Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris) A second hand shoes street vendor prays in Chaman-e-Hozori park, Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

Nearly four months since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan is on the brink of a mass starvation that aid groups say threatens to kill 1 million children this winter — a toll that would dwarf the total number of Afghan civilians estimated to have been killed as a direct result of the war over the past 20 years.

While Afghanistan has suffered from malnutrition for decades, the country’s hunger crisis has drastically worsened in recent months. This winter, an estimated 22.8 million people — more than half the population — are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of food insecurity, according to an analysis by the U.N. World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization. Of those, 8.7 million people are nearing famine — the worst stage of a food crisis.

Bob Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung Bob Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer . (AP/File)

Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb. 1 coup. (Reuters) Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb. 1 coup. (Reuters)

Five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces in a car rammed into an anti-coup protest on Sunday morning in Yangon, local news portal Myanmar Now reported.

Witnesses on the scene told Reuters dozens had been injured. Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters and bodies lying on the road. Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb. 1 coup.