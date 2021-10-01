Declining global covid-19 cases, North Korea test-fires missile: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

North Korea on Friday said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile and that the test was of “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile systems.”

This is the fourth round of weapon firing from the country in recent weeks. This comes even as it is pushing to re-open its communication channels with its rival South Korea.

In September, North Korea resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract concessions in its nuclear diplomacy with the US. Earlier this week, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore communication hotlines with South Korea in coming days to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to decline globally, the World Health Organisation has said, noting that both infections and mortality have reduced for the past two months in the South-East Asian region. This week, the world recorded 3.3 million new cases and over 55,000 new deaths, , a decrease of 10 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The number of new weekly deaths reported showed an over 15 per cent decline for all regions except for the European Region and the African Region. The largest decline in weekly deaths was reported from the Western Pacific Region, with a 24 per cent decline as compared to the previous week.

Ahead of the G20 talks and the COP26 summit, more than 600 companies from across the world, including some of the world's biggest companies, on Thursday signed a letter appealing to G20 nations to halve their carbon emissions by 2030 and to end support for coal power.

Ahead of the G20 talks and the COP26 summit, more than 600 companies from across the world, including some of the world’s biggest companies, on Thursday signed a letter appealing to G20 nations to halve their carbon emissions by 2030 and to end support for coal power.

In the letter, the companies made a unified call for governments to raise their climate preservation ambition and implement meaningful policies — including mandatory climate risk disclosure, strengthened national commitments, ending fossil fuel subsidies and phasing out thermal coal to “avoid the risk of missing out on the enormous investment opportunities in tackling the climate crisis.”

Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie “Black Widow,” the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday. Terms of the settlement between Disney and Johansson’s Periwinkle Entertainment company were not disclosed.

Johansson, 36, sued Disney in July, accusing the entertainment giant of breaching her contract when the company offered the movie on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time the film was playing in theaters. Her complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, argued that the dual-release strategy for “Black Widow” had reduced her compensation, which she said was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in cinemas.

Australia to ease international border restrictions from November

An 18 month ban on Australians travelling abroad will be lifted from next month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday easing one of the toughest covid restrictions imposed globally.

Reopening the international border for citizens and permanent residents will be linked to the establishment of home quarantine in Australia’s eight states and territories, Morrison said, meaning that some parts of the country will reopen sooner than others. The first phase of the plan will focus on citizens and permanent residents being allowed to leave Australia, with further changes expected to permit foreign travellers to enter the country.