Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

5 officers charged after Black man paralysed in police van

Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. (Via AP)

Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanours on Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralysed from the chest down in the back of a police van.

The five New Haven police officers were arrested on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

The officers each posted a USD 25,000 bond and are due back in court on December 8, according to a news release from state police. Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for the officers.

The case has drawn outrage from civil rights advocates like the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Gray, who was also Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave in Cox’s case.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 11:56:44 am
