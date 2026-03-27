5 injured in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai

A helicopter carrying tourists crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday afternoon, injuring five people, according to authorities.
The aircraft, which had one pilot and four passengers on board, went down at Kalalau Beach on the island’s north shore, the Kauai Fire Department said.
Officials said the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.
Kalalau Beach lies along the rugged Na Pali Coast, an area known for its steep cliffs, waterfalls and isolated shoreline. The region is difficult to reach by land and is typically accessed by boat or on foot.
Helicopter tours are a common way for visitors to view the dramatic landscape.
“The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed,” the Kauai Fire Department said, according to the Associated Press (AP).
Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash, and an investigation is under way, AP reported.
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