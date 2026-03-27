5 injured in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai

An area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is seen from the air on Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo)

A helicopter carrying tourists crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday afternoon, injuring five people, according to authorities.

The aircraft, which had one pilot and four passengers on board, went down at Kalalau Beach on the island’s north shore, the Kauai Fire Department said.