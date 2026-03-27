5 injured in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai

Helicopter crash at Kauai: Kalalau Beach lies along the rugged Na Pali Coast, an area known for its steep cliffs, waterfalls and isolated shoreline.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 27, 2026 10:18 AM IST First published on: Mar 27, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Hawaii Helicopter CrashAn area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is seen from the air on Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo)

A helicopter carrying tourists crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday afternoon, injuring five people, according to authorities.

The aircraft, which had one pilot and four passengers on board, went down at Kalalau Beach on the island’s north shore, the Kauai Fire Department said.

Officials said the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

Kalalau Beach lies along the rugged Na Pali Coast, an area known for its steep cliffs, waterfalls and isolated shoreline. The region is difficult to reach by land and is typically accessed by boat or on foot.

Helicopter tours are a common way for visitors to view the dramatic landscape.

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“The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed,” the Kauai Fire Department said, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash, and an investigation is under way, AP reported.

Developing story, refresh for further updates.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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