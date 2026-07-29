Three Indians lured by holiday offer, kidnapped in Thailand; police allege Pakistani mastermind

Thai police with the three Indian nationals who were allegedly kidnapped and held captive in Pattaya. (Photo: X/@The_PattayaNews)

Five Indian nationals have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly kidnapping and torturing three fellow Indians before demanding ₹40 lakh from each victim’s family, with police claiming the operation was orchestrated by a Pakistani national based in Dubai.

The suspects, including Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27), were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan area on Tuesday while they were waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing police.

Mastermind a Pakistani

According to investigators, the accused told police they were acting on the instructions of a Pakistani national whom they had met through a chat application about a month ago. The alleged mastermind, believed to be based in Dubai, had planned to receive ransom payments in cryptocurrency, while the accused were promised valuables, cash and airline tickets to leave Thailand after carrying out the operation.