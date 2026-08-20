5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Flores region in Indonesia

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the EMSC.

Written by: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 08:48 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Flores region of Indonesia on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the EMSC.

This is the second earthquake that hit Indonesia’s Flores region. Earlier on Monday, August 17, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9, according to Germany’s GFZ Research Centre for Geosciences hit Flores region. The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), rattling nerves in a region already reeling from a far more destructive earthquake just two days earlier. The tremor comes as rescue teams on Flores continue digging through landslides and rubble from Saturday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has now killed at least 53 people.

Over  53 people were killed since last week’s earthquake in the region as rescue teams continued digging through landslides and rubble from Saturday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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