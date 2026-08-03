5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Egypt, emergency response activated

The earthquake measured 5.4. (File photo)

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake hit at a depth of 10km (6 miles), according to GFZ.

Egyptian authorities later revised the quake’s epicentre to 38km from Suez, according to a statement. GFZ had earlier placed the epicentre off Egypt, near Suez, while monitoring group EMSC had put it around 29km northwest of Suez, as reported by the Reuters.