5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Egypt, emergency response activated

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake hit at a depth of 10km (6 miles), according to GFZ.
Egyptian authorities later revised the quake’s epicentre to 38km from Suez, according to a statement. GFZ had earlier placed the epicentre off Egypt, near Suez, while monitoring group EMSC had put it around 29km northwest of Suez, as reported by the Reuters.
The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt, but said it had so far received no reports of casualties or damage to property.
In a statement, the Red Crescent urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of damage and to rely on official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.
Egypt and the wider eastern Mediterranean sit in a seismically active zone, and quakes of this size are periodically recorded in the area, though most cause little to no damage. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as more details become available.
This is a developing story and may be updated as further details emerge.