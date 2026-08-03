5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Egypt, emergency response activated

The Egyptian Red Crescent ‌said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 3, 2026 06:56 AM IST First published on: Aug 3, 2026 at 06:44 AM IST
earthquakeThe earthquake measured 5.4. (File photo)

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake hit at a depth of 10km (6 miles), according to GFZ.

Egyptian authorities later revised the quake’s epicentre to 38km from Suez, according to a statement. GFZ had earlier placed the epicentre off Egypt, near Suez, while monitoring group EMSC had put it around 29km northwest of Suez, as reported by the Reuters.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt, but said it had so far received no reports of casualties or damage to property.

In a statement, the Red Crescent urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of damage and to rely on official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.

Egypt and the wider eastern Mediterranean sit in a seismically active zone, and quakes of this size are periodically recorded in the area, though most cause little to no damage. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as more details become available.

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This is a developing story and may be updated as further details emerge.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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