Friday, May 21, 2021
5.2-magnitude quake jolts China’s Yunnan

The quake hit at 10:31 pm (Beijing Time).

By: PTI | Beijing |
May 21, 2021 10:44:54 pm
5.2-magnitude quake jolts China's Yunnan. (Representational image)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake hit at 10:31 pm (Beijing Time). Its epicentre was monitored at 25.59 degrees north latitude and 99.97 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 8 kilometer, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC.

No reports of damage have been received so far.

