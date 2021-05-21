5.2-magnitude quake jolts China's Yunnan. (Representational image)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The quake hit at 10:31 pm (Beijing Time). Its epicentre was monitored at 25.59 degrees north latitude and 99.97 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 8 kilometer, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC. No reports of damage have been received so far.

