Four of Indian-American family found dead with gunshot wounds in US

Four members of an Indian-American family, including two minors, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their house in the US state of Iowa, authorities said on Monday, PTI reported.

According to the police, the bodies of Chandrasekhar Sunkara, a 44-year-old IT profession, his wife Lavanya Sunkara (41), their 15-year-old and 10-year-old sons were found inside their home on Saturday morning. The incident came to light after the remaining family members, two adults and two children, who were staying as guests, discovered the bodies and alerted locals, who then dialed 911.

Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department, who arrived at the spot, told NBC News that all the bodies had gunshot wounds and that autopsies were pending to determine the exact cause of the deaths. “This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that knew this family,” Sergeant Dan Wade said in a statement.

“We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community,” he added,

The Department of Public Safety said Sunday that Chandrasekhar, who was known as Chandra, was a civilian information technology professional in the agency’s Technology Services Bureau.

No suspect was reported to be in custody, but police claimed they were confident that there was no threat to the community.