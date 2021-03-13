scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
4 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

By: AP | Moscow |
March 13, 2021 8:52:24 pm
A military plane crashed in Kazakhstan Saturday, killing four of its crew and injuring the other, officials said.

The ex-Soviet country’s Emergencies Ministry said the two survivors were hospitalized.

The ministry said that Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land at the airport of the country’s largest city, Almaty. The plane had flown from Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan, with only six crew and no passengers on board.

The Interfax news agency said the plane was operated by Kazakhstan’s border guard agency.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

The An-26 was designed in the 1960s and built in great numbers for both civilian and military use. Hundreds have remained in service in former Soviet nations and other countries around the world.

